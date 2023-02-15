The best KV Broadside loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

The Kastov weapon platform is one of the best available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and it got even better with the launch of season two.

The latest addition to Kastov is the KV Broadside shotgun. That’s right, this thing is from the same family of weapons as the classic AK-47, and it hits even harder than that. It should be an immediate favorite for everyone’s shotgun-toting friend who cackles as they mow down noobs in public matches.

Once it’s fully leveled up, fans of full-auto shotguns will have a lot of fun with the KV Broadside. While it’s not completely fully automatic, you’re able to shoot it as fast as you can pull the trigger with a certain set of attachments in the Gunsmith. And that makes it wreck in MW2, especially on small maps like Shipment or Shoot House.

Here’s the best loadout to use if you really want to become a shotgun nuisance in MW2 multiplayer.

Best KV Broadside loadout and class setup in MW2

Muzzle: SA MX-50

SA MX-50 Barrel: ZLR Sport-8

ZLR Sport-8 Laser: FJX Ultrabream XR

FJX Ultrabream XR Bolt: Dashbolt 60

Dashbolt 60 Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

Secondary: X13 Auto

Tactical: Stun grenade

Lethal: Frag grenade

Perks: Bomb Squad and Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrades: Dead Silence and Trophy System

Why this is the best KV Broadside loadout and class setup in MW2

There are a few ways to properly describe this setup for the Kastov’s shotgun. Oppressive. Obnoxious. Powerful. Annoying. You may just have a bit too much fun wreaking havoc with it, but that’s what gaming is all about, isn’t it?

This set of attachments for the KV Broadside will buff the fast-firing shotgun to shoot even faster and more accurately, and deal more damage at a further range. It’s slightly ridiculous in its design, but it enables players to truly rampage on smaller maps.

The key to this build is the Dashbolt 60 bolt, which increases the weapon’s fire rate with only a small penalty to recoil control. Combining it with the 25 Shell Drum means you have a clip the size of an assault rifle in a nearly full-auto shotgun.

On the front side of the weapon, the SA MX-50 Muzzle and ZLR Sport-8 Barrel both offer substantial increases to both damage range and bullet velocity, while also buffing hip fire accuracy, meaning you can truly spray and pray and become a living nightmare in public games in MW2.