The best ITRA Burst loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Assault rifle players will most likely find something to love with the ITRA Burst rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard.
The ITRA Burst’s real-life counterpart was called the Breda PG and it was the first semi-automatic burst rifle of its kind. The gas-operated rifle has a 20-round magazine and fires four-round bursts.
It was originally used during WWII by Italian forces, using 6.5x52mm rounds of only semi-auto fire. A Costa Rican variant of the same weapon had an automatic fire mode with a four-round burst limiter, marking it as the first.
Fans of previous four-round burst weapons in CoD like the M8A1, IMR, or M8A7 will find a home with the ITRA Burst. It behaves similarly and operates the same way, allowing players to fire from a distance and take enemies down in just a few bursts.
Here’s the best way to equip the ITRA Burst in Vanguard.
Best ITRA Burst loadout in CoD: Vanguard
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer Muzzle
- Barrel: Botti 300mm CXII
- Optic: Zeiss G16 2.5x
- Stock: Botti DII Grip
- Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip
- Magazine: 8mm Jaegar 32-Rnd Drums
- Ammo Type: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Proficiency: Sleight of Hand
- Kit: Fully Loaded
The ITRA has a 20-round magazine by default, meaning it can only shoot five bursts before having to reload. So let’s quickly remedy that by equipping the 8mm Jaegar 32-Rnd Drums in the magazine slot. Now you’re ready to rock and roll.
It will take a while to fully level up the ITRA to the point where you can equip these attachments to really help it shine, but when you do, it’s a satisfying weapon to use across Vanguard’s wide-open combat arenas.
Keep your distance, though. Like all burst rifles, the ITRA will get dominated up close by anything with a fast fire rate, like an MP-40, Sten, or other assault rifles.