The best ISO 9mm loadout and class setup in MW2

Despite its underwhelming name, Modern Warfare 2’s final SMG, the ISO 9mm, has officially made its debut with the launch of season six and it seems like it was worth the wait.

“Sweep the battlefield clean with the high fire rate, maneuverability, and exceptional steadiness of this 9mm SMG,” Activision said in a blog post. “This weapon favors speed over long-range lethality, so do what it takes to get up close and on target fast.” This SMG wasn’t designed to reinvent the wheel with any gimmicks, which just about should spark the interest of every CoD player keeping up to date with the metagame.

Here are the best attachments for the ISO 9mm in MW2.

Best ISO 9mm loadout and class setup in MW2

Barrel: 16″ XLB-S Aim Walking Speed: -0.29 lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.22 in

16″ XLB-S Laser: VLK LZR 7MW Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.50 oz Aim Down Sight Speed: -51.00 ft

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: EXP Shear Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00 oz Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.45 in

EXP Shear Stock: MACE 650 Aim Down Sight Speed: -2.71 oz Aim Walking Speed: -0.70 in

MACE 650

Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

The ISO 9mm’s—albeit generic—identity revolves around rushing and spraying down enemies with ease. As such, the main dilemma with this build is bumping up its capacity with the much-needed 50 Round Drum magazine, while also minimizing the blows to its mobility and handling that such a move entails.

In that regard, the VLK LZR 7MW laser and EXP Shear rear grip both go a long way in counteracting that effect.

Meanwhile, the new 16″ XLB-S barrel and familiar MACE 650 stock are two heavier attachments that help to round out range, accuracy, and recoil control.

The ISO 9mm is a decent addition to the Modern Warfare 2 meta as yet another rapid-fire offering that feels slightly more mobile than its ISO 45 sibling. This gun almost feels like the Fennec 45’s older brother, especially if you run that MACE 650.

For those looking to lean more into the ISO 9mm’s high maneuverability, you could swap out the 16″ XLB-S and MACE 650 for alternatives like the Agent Grip underbarrel and the RES 2 stock.

