The best HDR loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

Check out the best sniper kits in the game.

Call of Duty snipers are having a field day in Modern Warfare.

While there aren’t a ton of different sniper rifles to choose from in this year’s game, there are some truly great ones. The HDR might be the best of the best.

The HDR can be kitted out for multiple different occasions and playstyles thanks to the Gunsmith. But if you want to use a sniper in Modern Warfare or Warzone, there’s a way to customize your loadout for it.

Here’s a couple of strong loadouts to use with the HDR.

Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 26.9″ HDR Pro

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

This loadout works well in the battle royale mode with a well-balanced attack of range and accuracy. The variable scope is perfect for switching quickly between up-close encounters and long-ranged snipes.

Stealthy

Screengrab via Activision

Suppressor: Monolithic Suppressor

Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Stock: FTAC Hunter-Scout

Ammunition: 7 Round Mags

Perk: Focus

Slap on your best ghillie suit Operator skin and bush wookie it up from a distance with this loadout that maximizes silence and range so the enemy will never see or hear you.

Quick-scope

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 26.0″ Bull Barrel

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Scout Combat Optic

Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Is FaZe hiring? They might be once you go ham with this loadout, which is all about control and close-quarters combat. Quickscope your heart out, young gamer, and make it to the top of YouTube.