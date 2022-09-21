The best Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle loadout in Warzone

Ever fired a rifle that’s built to take down actual, literal tanks? That’s what Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle’s supposed real world application is.

Its in-game description says that the Gorenko is a “heavy semi-automatic sniper rifle” that “offers the most damage per shot of any ballistics-based weapon, capable of one-shotting any enemy in Multiplayer with ease.”

The weapon doesn’t quite function the same way in Warzone as it does in Vanguard multiplayer, but the gun has seen a resurgence in the final weeks and months ahead of the launch of Warzone 2.0 this November as players look to change things up in their loadouts.

Sniper rifles are still lagging behind both assault rifles and submachine guns in the Warzone meta right now, and players still seem to prefer the 3-Line-Rifle as their sniper of choice, but more and more are seeing the light when it comes to the Gorenko in battle royale on Caldera.

Here’s the best setup for one of Warzone’s most popular sniper rifles right now.

The best Gorenko loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: 420mm Empress

420mm Empress Optic: SVT-40 3-6x Scope

SVT-40 3-6x Scope Stock: Reinforced Stock

Reinforced Stock Underbarrel: Bipod

Bipod Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Magazine: 13mm AM 10 Round Mags

13mm AM 10 Round Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk 1: Discard

Discard Perk 2: On-Hand

The Gorenko is reminiscent of the Barrett .50 Cal from earlier CoD titles due to its powerful damage and fast fire rate. While other snipers are bolt-action, the Gorenko is semi-automatic, so you can follow up your first shot with another in quick succession.

In Warzone, the Gorenko is a two or three-tap weapon at most ranges with this loadout. That’s not a problem thanks to the weapon’s fire rate, so pace your shots and be accurate and you can turn into a Rebirth or Fortune’s Keep fiend with relative ease.