The best FiNN LMG loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

Season five of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone has blessed gamers with another weapon, the FiNN LMG.

While Warzone is still largely dominated by the Bruen, M4, MP5, Grau, and others, the FiNN is a contender for those who want to change up their loadouts and use something different for a change.

The FiNN isn’t the best LMG in the game, but it can be kitted out in multiple ways to play in a variety of different scenarios, whether it’s in Warzone or multiplayer lobbies.

Here are just a few of the best ways to equip a FiNN loadout.

Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Longshot Advantage

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Perk: Sleight of Hand

The best loadout for Warzone has similar attachments to basically every other top Warzone loadout. Sleight of Hand is a necessity here, however, considering that it’s a giant, belt-fed LMG.

SMG build

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK LongShot Adverse

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Running and gunning is possible with this loadout, which removes the stock and changes up the barrel for faster mobility, fire rate, and aim down sight speed.

Ranged

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Compensator

Barrel: XRK LongShot Advantage

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Stock: XRK Citadel

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Sometimes, light machine guns are meant to just spray across the battlefield like a buzzsaw. This loadout will work for that, allowing you to shoot at long distances with minimal recoil.