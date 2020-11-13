The best FFAR 1 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

One of the best, most powerful Call of Duty weapons of all time is back in Black Ops Cold War.
In 2010, the FAMAS assault rifle reigned supreme. And now, it’s back with a new name in the direct sequel to CoD: Black Ops. It’s called the FFAR 1 and it’s very strong.
It has a fast fire rate, high recoil, and a smaller magazine, so it needs some attachments. But once it’s equipped with some mods, this gun is very, very powerful once again.
Here are some of the best loadouts for the FFAR 1 in Black Ops Cold War.
Gunfighter
Wild Card – Gunfighter
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
Barrel: 17.9″ Ultralight
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Magazine: 34 Rnd
Handle: Speed Tape
Stock: Tactical Stock
Quickness
Barrel: 17.9″ Ultralight
Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
Magazine: 34 Rnd Speed Mag
Handle: Serpent Wrap
Stock: Raider Stock
Long range
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
Barrel: 20.3″ Takedown
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: 34 Rnd