The best FFAR 1 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

One of the best, most powerful Call of Duty weapons of all time is back in Black Ops Cold War.

In 2010, the FAMAS assault rifle reigned supreme. And now, it’s back with a new name in the direct sequel to CoD: Black Ops. It’s called the FFAR 1 and it’s very strong.

It has a fast fire rate, high recoil, and a smaller magazine, so it needs some attachments. But once it’s equipped with some mods, this gun is very, very powerful once again.

Here are some of the best loadouts for the FFAR 1 in Black Ops Cold War.

Gunfighter

Wild Card – Gunfighter

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 17.9″ Ultralight

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Magazine: 34 Rnd

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: Tactical Stock

Quickness

Barrel: 17.9″ Ultralight

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Magazine: 34 Rnd Speed Mag

Handle: Serpent Wrap

Stock: Raider Stock

Long range

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 20.3″ Takedown

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 34 Rnd