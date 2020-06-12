The best Fennec loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

One of the new weapons added in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season four is a beast. The Fennec, which is this game’s version of the Vector from previous CoD titles, is yet another dominant SMG.
The Fennec is shockingly accurate for a submachine gun, as is the case with some others in Modern Warfare. It’s a good addition to the game and can be a game-changer depending on your playstyle.
Here are some Fennec loadouts to get started with in Modern Warfare and Warzone.
Warzone
Barrel: ZLR 18″ Deadfall
Stock: No Stock
Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
Ammunition: 40 Round Drum Mags
Perk: Sleight of Hand
This balanced loadout pairs well with an Overkill class as a secondary weapon to spray down enemies that come in close. Double it up with an assault rifle like the Grau and shred enemies on Verdansk.
Close quarters
Laser: Tac Laser
Stock: FORGE TAC CQS
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 40 Round Drum Mags
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
This loadout maximizes aim down sight speed and mobility, making it perfect for the smaller maps in the game. When it’s time to rank up in Kill House 24/7 or Shipment 24/7, bust this bad boy out and melt the competition.
Ranged
Barrel: ZLR 18″ Deadfall
Stock: ZLR Blade
Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
Ammunition: 40 Round Drum Mags
Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape
To turn the Fennec into a AR/SMG hybrid, try on this loadout that maximizes accuracy, range, and control while sacrificing mobility.