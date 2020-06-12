The best Fennec loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

One of the new weapons added in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season four is a beast. The Fennec, which is this game’s version of the Vector from previous CoD titles, is yet another dominant SMG.

The Fennec is shockingly accurate for a submachine gun, as is the case with some others in Modern Warfare. It’s a good addition to the game and can be a game-changer depending on your playstyle.

Here are some Fennec loadouts to get started with in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: ZLR 18″ Deadfall

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Ammunition: 40 Round Drum Mags

Perk: Sleight of Hand

This balanced loadout pairs well with an Overkill class as a secondary weapon to spray down enemies that come in close. Double it up with an assault rifle like the Grau and shred enemies on Verdansk.

Close quarters

Screengrab via Activision

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: FORGE TAC CQS

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 40 Round Drum Mags

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

This loadout maximizes aim down sight speed and mobility, making it perfect for the smaller maps in the game. When it’s time to rank up in Kill House 24/7 or Shipment 24/7, bust this bad boy out and melt the competition.

Ranged

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: ZLR 18″ Deadfall

Stock: ZLR Blade

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ammunition: 40 Round Drum Mags

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

To turn the Fennec into a AR/SMG hybrid, try on this loadout that maximizes accuracy, range, and control while sacrificing mobility.