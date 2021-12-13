The best Cooper Carbine loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

With 30-plus guns added to Call of Duty: Warzone as part of its Pacific update, it can be tough to know which ones to focus on leveling for playtime in the Vanguard Royale mode.

The Cooper Carbine is one of the newest guns added in both Vanguard and Warzone, joining both games as part of the season one and Pacific updates. It’s unlocked through the battle pass, and once it’s procured, it should be leveled up immediately.

It’s sort of a hybrid between an assault rifle and submachine gun, but it can be equipped with the right attachments to turn it into a truly solid option for AR players in their primary slot in Caldera.

Here’s the best set of attachments to use for the Cooper Carbine in Warzone.

Best Cooper Carbine loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom

22″ Cooper Custom Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Cooper 45RS

Cooper 45RS Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags

.30 Carbine 45 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The Cooper is a highly maneuverable gun, meaning your movement speed is strong to begin with. With that in mind, it’s OK to sacrifice some movement speed to help buff some of its weaker attributes.

With this set of 10 attachments, you can buff the Cooper’s accuracy, damage, range, and control, while only sacrificing some mobility—and it’s definitely worth it. But with this loadout, the Cooper can be used as either an AR or an SMG and paired with another type of weapon accordingly.

In general, loadouts should contain one long-range gun and one with high mobility. The Cooper can be used as both because if you swap out the Slate Reflector on this build for something like a 2.5x, it can become the primary long-range option to pair with an SMG. Similarly, the Cooper can be the mobility gun, too.