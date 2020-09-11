Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk is a sprawling map, filled with many locations familiar to Call of Duty players, like Scrapyard. But it’s also filled with a ton of buildings.

If you want to enter those buildings, you’ll need a weapon suited for close-range encounters. A sniper and assault rifle are nice for long-range battles in the hills of Warzone, but they aren’t the best for indoors.

In general, players will want to equip attachments on their weapons that increase Aim Down Sight Speed since that’s what’s most important in some frenetic, close-quarters combat.

There are a variety of weapons that can be used well at close range in Warzone, from submachine guns and shotguns to even assault rifles. It’s all about equipping the right attachments for the right situations.

Close-range weapons can be paired up with an Overkill class that also has a long-range weapon on it to maximize your effectiveness in Verdansk, no matter where you are or what the situation is.

Here are some of the best close-range weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone.

MP5

Screengrab via Activision

Suggested attachments: Monolithic Integral Suppressor, No Stock, Sleight of Hand

MP7

Screengrab via Activision

Suggested attachments: Stippled Grip Tape, Sleight of Hand, Tac Laser

R9-0 Shotgun

Screengrab via Activision

Suggested attachments: Dragon’s Breath Rounds, Merc Foregrip

Origin 12 Shotgun

Screengrab via Activision

Suggested attachments: FORGE TAC Wideshot, No Stock, Tac Laser, Merc Foregrip

Kilo 141

Screengrab via Activision

Suggested attachments: Tac Laser, No Stock, Stippled Grip Tape

M4A1

Screengrab via Activision

Suggested attachments: FSS 11.5″ Commando, Tac Laser, No Stock