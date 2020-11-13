The best Bullfrog loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The Bizon, a popular submachine gun from many games, is back in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War but with a funny name. It’s called the Bullfrog.

It’s the final SMG that you can unlock at launch. It becomes available once you hit level 43, so you’ll need to do some grinding to get it. But once you do, you’ll be happy you did.

The Bullfrog begins with 50 bullets in its odd-looking tube-shaped magazine, but it can be extended and also swapped for a faster reload. It’s a bullet-hose and is helpful for clearing out objectives in modes like Hardpoint.

Here are some of the best loadouts for the Bullfrog in Black Ops Cold War.

Gunfighter

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card – Gunfighter

Optic: Quickdot LED

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Barrel: 6.7″ VDV Reinforced

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Magazine: 65 Rnd

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: Tactical Stock

Quickness

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 7.1″ Extended

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Patrol Grip

Handle: Spetsnaz Field Grip

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Mid-range

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator

Barrel: 6.7″ VDV Reinforced

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Handle: Field Tape