The best Bullfrog loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The Bizon, a popular submachine gun from many games, is back in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War but with a funny name. It’s called the Bullfrog.
It’s the final SMG that you can unlock at launch. It becomes available once you hit level 43, so you’ll need to do some grinding to get it. But once you do, you’ll be happy you did.
The Bullfrog begins with 50 bullets in its odd-looking tube-shaped magazine, but it can be extended and also swapped for a faster reload. It’s a bullet-hose and is helpful for clearing out objectives in modes like Hardpoint.
Here are some of the best loadouts for the Bullfrog in Black Ops Cold War.
Gunfighter
Wild Card – Gunfighter
Optic: Quickdot LED
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
Barrel: 6.7″ VDV Reinforced
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Magazine: 65 Rnd
Handle: Speed Tape
Stock: Tactical Stock
Quickness
Barrel: 7.1″ Extended
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Patrol Grip
Handle: Spetsnaz Field Grip
Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
Mid-range
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
Barrel: 6.7″ VDV Reinforced
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
Handle: Field Tape