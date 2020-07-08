The best Bruen Mk9 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

The ever-changing landscape of Verdansk has a new contender in the ring for the best weapon in the game.

Sometimes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, all it takes is a few popular players to use a loadout to bring it to the forefront. That’s exactly what’s happened with the Bruen Mk9 light machine gun in recent weeks.

The Bruen is an absolute beast with the proper loadout. Here are a few of the best in the game.

Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8″

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

This loadout has caught on like wildfire among top Warzone players for its insane accuracy and range. It’s not to be trifled with inside Verdansk.

Run and gun

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: Bruen 18.0″ Para

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: FSS Close Quarters Stock

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

The Bruen can actually be kitted to perform like an assault rifle hybrid with loadouts like this. It greatly increases mobility and aim down sight speed for players who like to run and gun.

Wall-mounter mayhem

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8″

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ammunition: 200 Round Belt

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Perk: Fully Loaded

This loadout is perfect for those who like to mount on a wall and watch a lane while holding down the trigger. It’ll keep you firing for days on end with improved accuracy, range, and control.