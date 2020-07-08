The best Bruen Mk9 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

The ever-changing landscape of Verdansk has a new contender in the ring for the best weapon in the game.
Sometimes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, all it takes is a few popular players to use a loadout to bring it to the forefront. That’s exactly what’s happened with the Bruen Mk9 light machine gun in recent weeks.
The Bruen is an absolute beast with the proper loadout. Here are a few of the best in the game.
Warzone
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8″
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
This loadout has caught on like wildfire among top Warzone players for its insane accuracy and range. It’s not to be trifled with inside Verdansk.
Run and gun
Barrel: Bruen 18.0″ Para
Laser: Tac Laser
Stock: FSS Close Quarters Stock
Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
The Bruen can actually be kitted to perform like an assault rifle hybrid with loadouts like this. It greatly increases mobility and aim down sight speed for players who like to run and gun.
Wall-mounter mayhem
Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8″
Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
Ammunition: 200 Round Belt
Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape
Perk: Fully Loaded
This loadout is perfect for those who like to mount on a wall and watch a lane while holding down the trigger. It’ll keep you firing for days on end with improved accuracy, range, and control.