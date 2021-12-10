The best Automaton loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

This Vanguard AR is not to be trifled with in Caldera.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Pacific update is finally here. And while the star of the long-awaited content drop is the new map Caldera, a dearth of weapons from Vanguard was also added to the fray to shake things up in the free-to-play battle royale.

You’re going to need to level up Vanguard’s World War II-era guns if you want to hop into the Vanguard Royale mode—and the Automaton assault rifle is one of the best options in the update’s early days.

Of Vanguard’s eight assault rifle options at Pacific’s launch, the Automaton is definitely one of the best. It’s a high fire rate AR that’s able to hold its own at a number of ranges, even up close thanks to its fast fire rate.

Here’s the best way to load up the Automaton with attachments in Warzone.

Best Automaton loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Anastasia Sniper

Anastasia Sniper Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Empress Broadsword

Empress Broadsword Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Mags

6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Range, damage, and sustained fire are the key when working with the Automaton in Caldera. Long-range engagements are crucial on the new Warzone map and the Automaton is an early favorite thanks to its damage output and accuracy over distance.

This set of Gunsmith attachments will buff just about everything in the Automaton’s stats. Using this loadout will increase the AR’s accuracy, range, and control, while slightly nerfing its mobility, which isn’t an issue because that stat is already solid.

The main thing to keep in mind when running with the Automaton is its fire rate is quite high. It’s a bit of a bullet hose, so learning its recoil pattern will help when fighting at mid-range or longer. Pair this AR with a solid SMG like the MP-40 or PPSh-41 and you might find some Ws on Caldera.