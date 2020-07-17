The meta is always changing. Here's what's the best right now.

The assault rifle is the jack of all trades in Call of Duty: Warzone.

ARs can be used for close to medium range fights. And when they’re equipped with a proper loadout, they can even be dominant at long ranges throughout the huge sightlines of Verdansk.

In general, for Warzone, assault rifles should be maximized for range, damage, and accuracy, so the same attachments can be used on multiple guns to enhance their effectiveness.

The meta is always changing in Call of Duty. With nerfs and buffs every few weeks, it’s important to stay on top of which gun reigns supreme and which one has fallen off.

Keeping that in mind, here are the best assault rifles to use in Warzone right now, with some suggested loadouts to go along with them.

Grau 5.56

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

CR-56 AMAX

Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

M4A1

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape

M13

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus Marksman

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

RAM7

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FSS Ranger

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 50 Round Mags