The assault rifle is the jack of all trades in Call of Duty: Warzone.
ARs can be used for close to medium range fights. And when they’re equipped with a proper loadout, they can even be dominant at long ranges throughout the huge sightlines of Verdansk.
In general, for Warzone, assault rifles should be maximized for range, damage, and accuracy, so the same attachments can be used on multiple guns to enhance their effectiveness.
The meta is always changing in Call of Duty. With nerfs and buffs every few weeks, it’s important to stay on top of which gun reigns supreme and which one has fallen off.
Keeping that in mind, here are the best assault rifles to use in Warzone right now, with some suggested loadouts to go along with them.
Grau 5.56
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel
Laser: Tac Laser
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
CR-56 AMAX
Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
Laser: Tac Laser
Stock: No Stock
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 45 Round Mags
M4A1
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape
M13
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: Tempus Marksman
Laser: Tac Laser
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
RAM7
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: FSS Ranger
Laser: Tac Laser
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 50 Round Mags