The best AS VAL loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

The 13th assault rifle in the game is a fun one.

Season six of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare has added another assault rifle to the game, bringing the number of ARs to a whopping 13.

The AS VAL is a high fire rate assault rifle, making it particularly difficult to control its recoil. Because of this, it’s best to think of it as sort of an AR/SMG hybrid used best up close.

It’s fun to use on small maps in multiplayer and it can have its uses in particular scenarios in Warzone, too.

If you’re looking for an AR to use at long distances in Verdansk, this isn’t the best option. Stick with the Grau, M4, Kilo 141, or others. But if you want a solid secondary option to help shred enemies in close-quarters combat (CQC) scenarios, the AS VAL is nice.

Here are some of the best AS VAL loadouts in CoD.

Warzone

Barrel: VLK 200mm Osa

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 30 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

CQC

Barrel: VLK 105mm Sova

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: Stovl 6P30 Skelet

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

All-around

Barrel: VLK 200mm Osa

Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Stock: FSS Intl. Gen 4 GRU

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 30 Round Mags