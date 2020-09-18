The best AK-74u loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A classic Call of Duty weapon returns in Black Ops Cold War, and it’s easily one of the most formidable weapons in the game.

The AK-74u is a compact version of the AK-47, but it packs a punch. It was dominant in 2010’s CoD: Black Ops, and in the direct sequel to that game, it might be just as good.

In the early days of Black Ops Cold War, the AK-74u is one of the best weapons in the game. Odds are it will be balanced, but for now, it’s one of your top options for slaying in the new CoD.

Here’s some of the best loadouts for the AK-74u in Black Ops Cold War.

Well-balanced

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Stock: Tactical Stock

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

Fully-loaded

Wild Card: Gunfighter – Allows you to equip eight attachments on primary weapon.

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 9.3″ Extended

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Stock: Tactical Stock

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

Ranged

Optic: VisionTech 2X

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 9.5″ Paratrooper

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Handle: MIKE Force Rear Grip