The best AK-74u loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A classic Call of Duty weapon returns in Black Ops Cold War, and it’s easily one of the most formidable weapons in the game.
The AK-74u is a compact version of the AK-47, but it packs a punch. It was dominant in 2010’s CoD: Black Ops, and in the direct sequel to that game, it might be just as good.
In the early days of Black Ops Cold War, the AK-74u is one of the best weapons in the game. Odds are it will be balanced, but for now, it’s one of your top options for slaying in the new CoD.
Here’s some of the best loadouts for the AK-74u in Black Ops Cold War.
Well-balanced
Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Stock: Tactical Stock
Magazine: Fast Mag
Handle: Quickdraw Handle
Fully-loaded
Wild Card: Gunfighter – Allows you to equip eight attachments on primary weapon.
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
Barrel: 9.3″ Extended
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Stock: Tactical Stock
Magazine: Fast Mag
Handle: Quickdraw Handle
Ranged
Optic: VisionTech 2X
Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
Barrel: 9.5″ Paratrooper
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Handle: MIKE Force Rear Grip