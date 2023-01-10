There are several light machine guns in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for players to level up and equip with attachments in the Gunsmith, and most of them are pretty decent to use in battle royale.

The 556 Icarus is basically a light machine gun version of the M4 assault rifle, one of the most popular and recognizable assault rifles in just about any FPS game. You can unlock it by using the M4 and leveling it up to level 18.

LMGs are strong in the BR game mode due to their large magazines and high damage capabilities, and the 556 Icarus fits the bill for both. With the right attachments, you could easily chase down some Ws on Al Mazrah with it.

Here’s the best kit to run with the 556 Icarus LMG in Warzone 2.

Best 556 Icarus loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz Bullet Velocity: +1.00in

Harbinger D20 Optic: AIM OP-V4 Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Close: +1.80in

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity Recoil Smoothness: -0.70g Bullet Velocity: +9.00gr

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: SAKIN ZX Grip Recoil Steadiness: +1.00oz Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.45in

SAKIN ZX Grip

Why this is the best 556 Icarus loadout in Warzone 2

This set of attachments for the Icarus is a well-balanced attack, offering across-the-board increases to damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, which are the four main settings you should be looking to buff up in battle royale.

The Icarus already has a pretty fast fire rate, currently the highest of any LMG in Warzone 2, so it will kick quite a bit if not used properly. Make sure to pace your shots at long range and spray with reckless abandon up close to take down enemies swiftly.

Best perk package for 556 Icarus in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time and Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

For the time being, Warzone 2 does not let players customize their own perk packages for some reason, most likely due to balancing issues with the way perks are presented. So, for now, Specter is the best set of perks to use mostly due to the utility of both Double Time and Ghost.

Best equipment for 556 Icarus in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun

Lethal: Throwing Knife

The nemesis of every Warzone 2 player is a well-placed stun grenade. If you’re hit with one, you’ll be left struggling for several seconds, so do the same thing to your opponents and then finish them off with a well-placed throwing knife once they’re downed.