TeePee, DougisRaw, Symfuhny, and HusKerrs set new Warzone kill record

A wrecking crew of Call of Duty streamers now holds the record for most kills in a game of Warzone with a staggering 121 eliminations.

TeePee, DougisRaw, Symfuhny, and HusKerrs were teamed up in a squad when they formed a figurative buzzsaw and tore through an entire Warzone lobby this afternoon.

HusKerrs piled on 34 kills while TeePee followed closely behind with 32. DougisRaw had 31 eliminations and Symfuhny produced a measly 24 kills.

While Warzone only supports 150 players in a lobby, they’re able to respawn using the game’s Gulag mechanic. So while the team did rack up an insane amount of kills, there were likely multiple kills on the same players.

Either way, it’s a tremendous feat and it was noticed and shouted out by the official Call of Duty Twitter account. It’s a ridiculous amount of kills for anybody, even a team with a former CoD world champion on it.

You can check out the ruthless aggression of each player on their streams on Twitch, where they’ve been streaming almost daily throughout quarantine.