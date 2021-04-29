TeeP brings his $20,000, 2-vs-2 TeeP’s Trials Call of Duty: Warzone tournament to eFuse

Former Call of Duty world champion and popular streamer TeeP has found a new home for his two-vs-two CoD: Warzone event, TeeP’s Trials.

The tournament series will relaunch in partnership with gaming media platform eFuse, with up to 16 teams competing for a share of the $20,000 prize pool.

TOMORROW 👀 A $20,000 Warzone Double Elimination tournament...



Welcome to Teep's Trials with @TylerTeeP as your host and commentator 🙌🏆



🕐 4/29 at 1:00pm ET

📺 https://t.co/CWKMtp5D1A pic.twitter.com/51udr5N8C3 — eFuse.gg (@eFuseOfficial) April 28, 2021

“It's always special when a fan can switch seats with a streamer and compete for big dollars," eFuse CEO Matthew Benson said. "Creator-driven tournaments are quickly becoming the premier way to engage fans and we're committed to being the home for gaming's can't miss events. If you're looking to be discovered, show us what you got."

The event itself will be a double elimination bracket, 2v2 elimination race, featuring a winners and losers bracket. Teams are already being formed, with top players like NRG’s Joseph "JoeWo" Wohala teaming with Evan "SuperEvan" Moore to try and take the title.

TeeP decided to move his event over to eFuse after previously hosting it on Boom.TV so he could improve and prioritize the overall production value and increase the prize pools for future iterations. Future events may also welcome more participants as TeeP’s Trials evolves.

"We're thrilled to bring TeeP's Trials to the next level with bigger prize pools and elevated production value,” Benson said. "We have an exciting week ahead so be sure to stay tuned for all the action."

TeeP will host and commentate the event on his Twitch channel, with the broadcast starting at 12pm CT on April 29, and eFuse handling the competition and additional details.