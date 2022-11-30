Nobody knows the ins and outs of Call of Duty battle royale like the people who play the games professionally for hours on end every single day.

One of the most well-known Warzone 2 grinders and streamers is Symfuhny, the former Fortnite pro who has become a mainstay in the Warzone directory for several years. He’s become a smash-hit, massively successful player in both tournaments and content creation.

Sym is so good at the game that he’s often accused of cheating. No, he’s just that good. And part of his quirk is that he actually plays with his keyboard upside down. That’s right. He’s a bit of a weird one, but whatever he’s doing is working.

The 22-year-old routinely pulls in well over 10,000 viewers while streaming Warzone 2. We’re not saying that will happen for you if you use his guns, but he’s made his top-tier loadout for Al Mazrah public for all to try out, including its attachment tuning.

Here are two of the best guns in Warzone 2 right now, according to the BR pro and streamer.

Symfuhny RPK Warzone 2 loadout

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 Recoil Smoothness: +1.40 oz Bullet Velocity: +1.00 in

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: Aim OP-V4 Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00 oz Eye Position: 0.00 in

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 Recoil Stabilization: +0.80 oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40 in

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity Recoil Smoothness: -0.70 g Recoil Steadiness: -9.00 gr

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip Recoil Steadiness: +1.00 oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45 in

Demo-X2 Grip

Symfuhny Fennec 45 Warzone 2 loadout

Screengrab via Activision