Stuck searching for a match in Warzone 2, DMZ, or MW2? Here’s what to do

Nov. 16 is set to be one of the busiest and most exciting days in Call of Duty history as the game enters a new era while releasing a ton of new content. The highly-anticipated Warzone 2 is being launched, as is the Tarkov-inspired DMZ mode, plus the release of season 01 in Modern Warfare 2.

With so much going on and so many players trying to hop into Warzone matches, DMZ games, Shoot House playlist matches, and more, there are bound to be some connection problems. As the new modes have all gone live, players are having some trouble getting into matches and have been staring at “searching for match” screens for some time.

There’s only a limited amount of options available if you’re stuck searching for a match in Warzone 2, DMZ, or MW2, but here’s a list of things you can try when that happens.

Exit the playlist and try searching again

There’s probably a very small amount of you reading that haven’t already tried this, but it is the easiest and quickest solution. If you’re trying to queue into matches on launch day on Nov. 16, then there is likely a ton of player volume overloading the Call of Duty servers.

Fully exiting out of the playlist and queueing up again should reset your search completely, and give you some better odds of getting connected.

Check for updates

Throughout launch day and season 01, the various teams at Activision will be rolling out patches, updates, fixes, and more. Sometimes, these can get deployed while you’re searching, which could cause you to get stuck.

Exit out of the playlist and the game completely, and if you’re on PC, then fully exit out of Steam or Battle.net. When you head back in to launch the game, an update will appear if one is ready, but you can also hit the “check for updates” button.

Have patience during server overpopulation

Getting stuck trying to find matches is going to be a frequent occurrence on launch day; that’s just the truth of it. With so many players trying to join, the servers just can’t handle it all at once. This should be remedied throughout the day by Activision and it should get better as the season progresses.

If this issue continues to occur long after the wildness of launch day, you may have to contact Activision customer support.