Stuck ‘Logging into Online Services’ in Warzone 2? Here’s what to do

With the release of Warzone 2, battle royale fans around the world are dropping into Al Mazrah and seeing what the newest Call of Duty version of the genre has to offer. And with a brand new map, new AI mechanics, and more to find when players drop in, there’s plenty that the new mode has on offer.

Of course, with a new game or game mode, there are also new errors that players will encounter from time to time. And while they can be frustrating, it’s important to keep a level head and know what to do. Often there are practical steps you can take to limit the downtime you’re experiencing, or at least know when the issues stop.

One of these errors is the issue of players getting stuck on a screen labeled “Logging into online services.” No matter what you seem to do, the screen just won’t budge from this spot, will it? There are a few steps you can take to try to remedy this. Check out the guide below for everything you need to know on troubleshooting this issue.

How to fix ‘Logging into online services’ bug in Warzone 2

The first thing you’ll want to do is determine if you can fix this at all, or if this is a problem on Activision’s end of things. Especially on launch days or around big events in the game, the increased load on the servers can sometimes screw things up in ways that usually don’t happen.

So before you start turning things off and back on again, make sure you head to Activision’s support Twitter account, as well as their online services webpage. The Twitter account is usually the place to go for fast updates on issues plaguing the game and whether or not a fix for those issues has become available. The online services webpage will usually also tell you this information, as well as give you additional information you may need to know as to anything that you’ll need to download or perform on your end to get the game up and running again.

You can also check Raven Software’s Warzone Trello board for a bigger overview of all of the issues that the game may be experiencing, the ones that are currently being investigated, and when fixes are coming. This place is probably the most in-depth site you can visit for major Warzone bugs.

If you don’t see any of those places talking about the issue you’re having, it might be that your game needs an update. Make sure you check for updates on your platform of choice and download the most recent one to get the benefits of any recent fixes that have been pushed out, which may solve the issue.

If none of that works, your best bet is to check your Internet connection and try rebooting your game, if need be. It’s not guaranteed to work all the time, but sometimes it just takes a little reset to get things moving again.

Hopefully, once you’ve gone through these steps, you’ll be back to gunning down the competition in Al Mazrah in no time.