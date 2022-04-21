Sources: Texas Nation go their separate ways after Havok, KiSMET line up new Call of Duty League contracts

General likely to take a break from competing, while Breszy is headed back to Europe.

Havok and KiSMET are expected to make returns to the Call of Duty League after both players ran individual trials for Minnesota RØKKR and New York Subliners over the last week, while General, Breszy, and coach Mayhem are left to go their separate ways, sources tell Dot Esports.

Back in March, Dot reported New York Subliners would sign PaulEhx, and were actively pursuing a second player — it was later revealed Havok was one of the players Subliners were targeting but declined the opportunity, for various reasons.

Fast forward to April, and Havok is rumored to have been actively taking part in roster trials for RØKKR over the past week after the franchise announced they would be testing multiple players and line-ups during the midseason break.

On the other side, Havok’s Texas Nation teammate KiSMET has also been rumored to be taking part in a different set of roster trials, this time for the Subliners, who are looking to yet again make another roster move after the franchise has had nothing but issues the entire season. The team is currently sitting at 11th place in the standings with a 4-9 record.

Assuming everything goes smoothly, both players are expected to join the respective teams they trialed for and will make their return to the Call of Duty League, leaving General, Breszy, and coach Mayhem to find other opportunities.

According to sources, General is expected to take a break from competing, Breszy will return to the Challengers circuit in Europe, and Mayhem has fortunately found an opportunity with Toronto Ultra’s North Academy team, where he’ll stand in as a second coach for Scrappy, Mohak, Hicksy, and Vikul, who now own the first seed in North America

Texas Nation were one of the most dominant teams in Challengers history, winning seven tournaments in a row this season, including placing first at both Challenger Elite Playoffs for $20,000. Unfortunately, they fell short at the Minnesota RØKKR Open, placing top-six, and failed to qualify for the Pro-Am Classic.

The final rosters for Minnesota RØKKR and New York Subliners are unknown at this point, both teams are likely still trying multiple combinations of line-ups to see which pieces fit the best moving forward.