Some MW3 players still yearn for one long-forgotten game mode from MW 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has largely been accepted as a good CoD game by many who have enjoyed the multiplayer offering, but some have now turned their eyes on a mode they long for.

Recommended Videos

The game mode in question is called Cyber Attack. If you just got a chill down your spine, you’re just like me, because I also miss the mode. It was a banger and was the CoD mode I played exclusively with friends for months.

One bomb, two squads. Image via Activision

Cyber Attack was a six-vs-six mode originally introduced in Modern Warfare 2019 and later reintroduced in Modern Warfare 2 as a seasonal addition. It was like a marriage of Search and Destroy and the classic mode Sabotage, but with a twist: You could revive teammates.

So, two teams of six fought over one bomb, with both sides having a bomb site to defend. It had many strategies to play with: grab or watch the bomb, go for the revive or wait it out, defend the dead enemy player or push the advance, and so on.

CoD fans on Reddit recently discussed the mode and its pros and cons compared to SnD, and many came to a similar conclusion: They want to see Cyber Attack back in the game. Some also said Prisoner Rescue is another mode they’d like to see back, but the general idea is that non-respawn modes need more variety beyond SnD.

“I’m [definitely] biased, but from me it’s of course Cyber Attack,” one player said. “SnD plays so slow sometimes, man, when you face a six-man camper squad all you can do is grab nades and hope they dont use thophies. In Cyber, camping equals losing.”

One player said there’s a community in Cyber Attack that’s “still strong today” in previous games, and they hope to see it return in MW3 soon.

“My group played it MW19 throught it’s life cycle, then we stopped playing, then we we were brought back together in MW2 2023 and played it every day, and now here we are,” they said. “We are stuck playing SnD every night but have stopped because it’s not fun. Not all teammates were good, and they could help with the revives, but now they can’t in SnD. We hope it comes back soon.”

I hope so, too. I made a lot of memories and had good fun in Cyber Attack, with revives adding a special wrinkle to the classic SnD gameplay. Unfortunately, Sledgehammer Games has gone on record saying it’s not currently in the plans for MW3, so if you want to see it in Black Ops 6, let Treyarch and Raven know and maybe it can be done.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more