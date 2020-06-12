Some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players unable to connect, experiencing “error 8192”

Some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players can’t connect to the game, receiving “error 8192” when it attempts to fetch their player profile.

The error code is happening for players trying to play Call of Duty: Warzone, too, so it’s likely an issue with Activision’s game server.

We're actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing an error 8192 connecting to #ModernWarfare. Stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) June 12, 2020

Season four of Modern Warfare and Warzone released earlier this week, featuring Captain Price as a playable Operator and the return of Scrapyard, a classic map.

Activision is aware of the issue and is working to fix it. Players should wait patiently for more information about error 8192 and when it might be fixed.

What is error code 8192 in Call of Duty?

This is an error code that signifies that the game is unable to fetch a player’s profile, thus not letting them connect to the game’s servers. This error has popped up in the past and it’s happening again during the afternoon of June 12.

Whatever the issue is, it’s in the backend of the game and there’s not much players can do to fix it other than waiting it out.