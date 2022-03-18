Snoop Dogg DLC teased for Call of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard, and CoD: Mobile

Does he even need a gas mask in battle royale?

A legend could soon be making his triumphant return to the Call of Duty franchise.

If you were hoping for Captain Price, you might have to wait a few more months. But another famous smoker looks to be joining the ranks of Warzone, Vanguard, and CoD Mobile in the next few weeks. That’s right, gamers, it’s Snoop Dogg.

Recovered these Dogg Tags in battle. Anyone know whose they are? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FWFib4MlAL — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 18, 2022

Call of Duty posted the above teaser, featuring Snoop’s unmistakeable voice and cough, next to some “Dogg Tags.” The tags have some dates and information on them, teasing that Snoop will be joining CoD Mobile on April 1 and then Warzone and Vanguard a few weeks later on April 19.

Snoop D-O-double-G first appeared in Call of Duty way back in Call of Duty: Ghosts as a Voice Pack, offering his voiceover to multiplayer match commentary. This time, it looks like the rapper could be joining the fight itself.

Odds are that the upcoming collaboration between CoD and Snoop will see him join the games as a playable operator, complete with even more voice lines, and probably some marijuana innuendo, if Snoop’s track record is anything to go by.

We should be getting an official look at Snoop in-game in the next few days or weeks.