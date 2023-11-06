Modern Warfare 3’s campaign is full of shocking moments, and some of those moments must be re-lived to earn achievements, like when it comes to how to unlock the Shot Blocked achievement.

One of the achievements in MW3’s campaign involves having a quick trigger finger and even quicker reflexes. The “Shot Blocked” achievement is one of several cool achievements added in the campaign to help stretch out its short runtime, and we’re here to help you unlock it.

Here’s how to unlock the “Shot Blocked” achievement or trophy in MW3.

Shot Blocked achievement guide in MW3

He’s pure evil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “Shot Blocked” achievement or trophy can be unlocked in the MW3 campaign mission “Flashpoint,” and it’s a simple one to get once you’ve seen it in action.

Near the beginning of the mission eighth mission of the campaign, after Soap and Price make their way up the stairwell while fighting terrorists dressed as police, they find themselves outside of the VIP lounge of the soccer stadium. The duo make their way inside to find paramedics, but things are not all they appear to be.

The paramedics are terrorists in disguise, just like the cops outside. With this in mind, the trophy can be grabbed quite easily. Even if you fail the first time, you can simply reload the checkpoint and try again with no real punishment.

As illustrated in the video below, the man you want to watch is in the back right corner of the room. Ignore the guy on the floor who asks for your help (he will just ambush you anyway) and keep your aim trained on the guy in the back of the room.

As he steps forward, he is approaching a weapon. He will then throw the weapon to another man, the one to your left and his immediate right. As he throws the gun in the air, be ready to shoot it.

It helps to aim in the area between the two terrorists where the gun will be, and pre-fire as it’s being tossed to shoot it out of the air and unlock the trophy or achievement.

I finished this trophy after just one try. Once you notice the timing and area of where the gun is thrown, you can pre-aim it and spray your gun in the general area to shoot it once and move on with your trophy or achievement quest.