Shoot the Ship and Shipment 24/7 return to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in latest playlist update

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare playlist is now live, bringing back a few popular playlists. Players can also now enjoy Blood Money Quads and Warzone Rumble in Call of Duty’s battle royale mode.

The latest updates added the Shipment 24/7 and Shoot House 24/7 playlists back to Modern Warfare multiplayer. These are two of the most popular maps because of their traditional three-lane format and small size—and many players have patiently awaited their return.

Today’s playlist update is live now across all platforms!#ModernWarfare

– ‘What Objective?’ (HQ Firefight, HC Hills and Kills, Domination Deathmatch)

– Shipment 24/7

– Shoot House 24/7

– Removed Onslaughter, Gunfright#Warzone

– Blood Money Quads

– Warzone Rumble — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 3, 2020

The “What Objective” playlist is also live, which includes Hardcore Firefight, Hardcore Hills and Kills, and Domination Deathmatch. All of these modes add a fun spin on traditional game modes to help create a fresh experience.

Onslaughter and Gunfright have been removed today now that the Haunting of Verdansk limited-time event has ended. Many players enjoyed the fun and unique game modes, but it’s unclear if they’ll return.

Blood Money Quads and Warzone Rumble have returned to Warzone and allow players to experience a massive 50-vs-50 battle again. Many fans are sad to see the nighttime version of Verdank disappear, but these modes should help ease the pain.

The playlist update is live across all platforms and will give players fresh content to enjoy as they wait for the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on Nov. 13. Make sure to log in and enjoy the new playlists before they are rotated out of Modern Warfare.