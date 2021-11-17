Shipment is now live in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Mayhem incarnate has joined the ranks of Call of Duty: Vanguard today. All-time favorite chaotic small map Shipment is now live in-game.

First released in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007, Shipment has been re-released throughout multiple CoD titles, most recently in 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot. It’s back again, but this time with a fresh coat of World War II paint.

The ultimate close-quarters map now also features destructible environments, like the rest of the locales in Vanguard. There are breakable walls in the two middle open containers, three middle containers on the second level, the top containers on the east and south perimeter, and the lone container on the crane to the north, according to Activision.

To celebrate its release, Sledgehammer has added a Shipment 24/7 playlist to the game, allowing players to jump right in and experience pure chaos as much as humanly possible. It will be playable throughout this weekend’s Free Access Multiplayer weekend for Vanguard, which lasts from Nov. 18 to 22.

Shipment is the third re-released map to join Vanguard with World at War’s Castle and Dome already in the game. If the past few CoD titles are any indication, more map remakes will be added with each content season. Season one of Vanguard begins in December.

Image via Activision

So now is as good a time as any to grab your favorite close-range class, like the one with the Combat Shotgun everybody used in Das Haus 24/7 last week, pop some double XP tokens, and get ready to rage like it’s 2007 in 1945.