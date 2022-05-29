Seattle Surge drown out London Royal Ravens before Stage 3 Major

Seattle Surge defeated the London Royal Ravens 3-0 today to finish the Stage Three qualifiers 4-1.

The Seatle Surge bounced back from the Pro-Am Classic to finish the Stage Three qualifiers in near-flawless fashion with only one loss to the Toronto Ultra. Seattle, who failed to win a single match during the Pro-Am Classic, turned things around just in time for the Stage Three Major to start in the winner’s bracket.

Bocage Hardpoint opened the best-of-three series and saw the Royal Ravens start off on the backfoot as the Surge quickly grew their lead. Even as the Hardpoints switched up, London failed to gain their footing throughout the map. In the end, the Seattle Surge took the map 250-109. Seattle had the upper hand for the entire map, including in the slaying department. Amer “Pred” Zulbeari walked away with a 1.69 KD after dropping nearly 40 kills on Bocage.

With Bocage now behind them, the London Royal Ravens stepped up during the early stages of the Desert Siege Search and Destroy. But individual gunfights began to go the way of Seattle Surge and eventually forced a round 11 despite London having the lead initially. It was Seattle who walked away with the win during round 11 to win the map 6-5 and go up 2-0 in the series.

Berlin Control was the final map of the series and the nail in the coffin for the London Royal Ravens. Like during the Bocage Hardpoint, Seattle Surge started out slaying the Royal Ravens, which made taking the advantage in the Control easy. The first two opening rounds of the Control went the way of Seattle before they clean-swept the last round to win 3-0 in the Control and the series.