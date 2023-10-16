Seattle Surge confirms CDL roster for MW3, including 3 former world champs

A mixture of veterans and one promising rookie look to make some waves.

A little bit of new with a whole lot of experience and hardware; the new Seattle Surge roster for the 2023-2024 Call of Duty League season has it all.

Seattle announced its starting roster of former world champions Huke, Arcitys, and iLLeY, who will team up with CDL newcomer Abuzah to form a talented roster on paper and one that will look to build on last year’s failures.

An entirely different Seattle roster had a disappointing 2023 regular season until a strong performance at the CDL Championship. With Pred, Sib, and Accuracy departing for New York, Texas, and Minnesota, respectively, Surge leadership is obviously hoping to take a big step forward with this new roster.

Arcitys, the former FaZe member who played with the LA Guerrillas last season, will look to return to form alongside other world champs Huke and iLLeY, who teamed together and won Champs in 2020 with the Dallas Empire.

Joining Seattle to coach up the roster is Rambo, who coached the Empire to that world championship and most recently served as the coach and general manager of OpTic Texas. Rambo returns to the coach’s chair to reunite with Huke and iLLeY, bringing together the triumverate of Empire world champs.

Abuzah, meanwhile, is an up-and-coming star Belgian player who had his breakout year last season with the EU Challengers team Aw0babobs. That team won the Toronto Open event, and eventually placed top-six at Challengers Champs. With his signing, Abuzah becomes the second ex-Aw0babobs player to join a CDL team after former teammate Lynz signed with Minnesota earlier this offseason.

“Finally my time, can’t wait to show what I can do this year alongside these goats,” Abuzah said on Twitter.

With Seattle now announcing its team, just three squads have yet to announce their rosters for the Modern Warfare 3 season: the Los Angeles Guerrillas, Las Vegas Legion, and Carolina Royal Ravens.

The next CDL season does not have an official start date yet, but official information is likely coming soon with MW3 due to release in just a few weeks.

