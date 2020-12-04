Season one of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone delayed, Black Ops 2’s Raid confirmed as a new map

The wait for new content is now a bit longer.

The new season of content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone has been delayed by six days, Activision announced today.

Season one of Black Ops Cold War, and its integration into Warzone, will now begin on Dec. 16 as opposed to the originally planned date of Dec. 10. No reason was given for the change.

Season One is coming.



An unprecedented drop of free content arrives in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone on 12/16.



Intel here: https://t.co/yjadXTGPZU pic.twitter.com/lVivpJ9XdS — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 4, 2020

Activision outlined all of the content coming to both games, including classic Black Ops 2 map Raid being added to Black Ops Cold War and “a new Gulag experience” in Warzone.

For Zombies players, the new season will offer new modes and seasonal challenges. It doesn’t sound like there will be a new Zombies map in this first season, but those are likely coming down the line.

Updates will hit both games before the seasons begin, including updates for Black Ops Cold War on both Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, and a Warzone update on Dec. 16.

To thank players for their patience for the delay, double XP and double weapon XP will be enabled in Black Ops Cold War from Dec. 12 until the launch of the new season.