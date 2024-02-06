Category:
Scump makes appearance in Aubrey Plaza-led Super Bowl commercial

Another championship Sunday for Scump.
Ryan Lemay
Feb 6, 2024
Scump competing in CoD
Photo via OpTic Gaming

Don’t adjust your TV dials: Call of Duty legend Scump is appearing in a Moutain Dew Super Bowl commercial starring Aubrey Plaza.

On Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chance to win back-to-back Super Bowls as Kansas City goes up against San Francisco. Plenty of NFL fans believe the Chiefs quarterback is well on his way to becoming the greatest football player ever, especially if he can get a third ring before turning 30. Coincidentally, Mahomes is the same age as the player many consider the greatest Call of Duty player ever to grace the main stage, and Scump got some time in the spotlight for the upcoming Super Bowl as well.

Scump Moutain Dew
Welcome to the Scumper Bowl. Image via Moutain Dew

Scump makes cameo appearance in Moutain Dew Super Bowl commercial

Mountain Dew posted its Super Bowl ad starring Aubrey Plaza, who is most well known for her roles in Parks and Recreation, White Lotus, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. But former CoD world champion Scump also makes an appearance in the commercial.

Until now, the popular Mountain Dew soda Baja Blast has only been sold exclusively in Taco Bell, but the Super Bowl ad confirms that the drink will be available in stores everywhere.

The commercial plays on that announcement by having Plaza show that she can “have a blast” anywhere. That includes having a blast while winning on the sticks, and the scene shows footage of Scump raging after getting beaten by Plaza in a video game. Presumably, that’s Call of Duty—considering her trademark sharp, biting sarcasm, maybe she’s just got a killer Striker loadout.

This isn’t Scump’s first appearance on TV. In a promotional ad for Modern Warfare 2, Scump also appeared in a Mountain Dew commercial featuring NBA player Klay Thompson and former OpTic teammate Dashy. A Super Bowl ad is probably worth a few paydays more, however.

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.