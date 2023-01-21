Scrappy helps Toronto Ultra remain undefeated in CDL Major 2 qualifiers

Toronto Ultra capitalized on Los Angeles Thieves’ emergency substitute to confidently take a 3-0 win today, remaining undefeated in the Call of Duty League Stage Two qualifiers.

The LA Thieves came into the weekend missing one of their key players in Kenny Williams, who was unable to play due to illness. Former Boston Breach rookie Capsidal stepped up for the occasion for the team but was unable to fix the prior issues the roster had. Before the weekend, the Thieves started 0-2, with losses to Major One champions the New York Subliners and the Los Angeles Guerrillas. Ultra, on the other hand, had been running through the Stage Two qualifiers, sweeping teams left and right.

Capsidal did his best for his first performance with the Thieves, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Ultra and more importantly Scrappy who was carrying his team to the finish line. The only map that was close in the series was the opening Hardpoint which was a photo finish, with Ultra winning the map 250-241. From there, everything went downhill for the Thieves. They lost the Search and Destroy handily, with Scrappy finishing the game with 11 kills and only one death. Ultra won 6-1 in the SnD, then went on to sweep Thieves in the Control 3-0 to finish the series with the same scoreline.

Ultra continue their winning streak while Thieves continue to lose. Now 0-3 in the qualifiers, LA are tasked with playing the London Royal Ravens and Boston Breach before the Stage Two Major. The former Vanguard Champions look like a completely different team, but Toronto looks to be in peak form. There will be a lot on the table for Thieves with these upcoming matches and whether or not roster changes are in order.