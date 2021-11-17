RØKKR’s Blazt sleeps through Warzone tournament

Minnesota RØKKR Call of Duty content creator Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic accidentally slept through the World Series of Warzone tournament today, forcing his teammate to need to find a replacement while he missed out on earning a slice of the $400,000 prize pool.

Oversleeping or missing alarms is a terrible feeling. It usually means you’re late for something important, putting a damper on the rest of the day. Sleeping through a tournament with a $400,000 prize pool, which is exactly what happened to Blazt, likely feels worse.

One of the biggest Warzone tournaments to date with $400,000 on the line in total and Mutex's teammate Blazt has not shown up for the event yet



Mutex is currently left to solo against all other teams, hope everything is all right for his teammate pic.twitter.com/PNnmEeNP1U — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 17, 2021

Blazt was supposed to team with MuTeX, another Call of Duty: Warzone player, as his duo during the World Series of Warzone tournament. But MuTeX hadn’t heard from Blazt all day before the tournament began, leaving him worried about his well-being.

As reported by Jake Lucky, it initially seemed like MuTeX might be forced to play solo because Blazt wasn’t online. On stream, MuTeX said he didn’t believe anyone was “dumb enough” to sleep through one of the biggest Warzone tournaments to date. But Blazt eventually confirmed that he accidentally slept through the tournament.

“You ever fall asleep at 12am and just wake up at 3pm without waking up once?” Blazt said on Twitter. “15 hours straight how is that even possible?”

You ever fall asleep at 12am and just wake up at 3pm without waking up once? 15 hours straight how is that even possible — RØKKR rasim (@Blazt) November 17, 2021

Blazt won’t be allowed to compete for the remainder of the tournament and MuTeX found a substitute named Christophertremb to serve as his new duo partner, according to Jake Lucky.

Fans can still check out the high-stakes competition in the World Series of Warzone tournament to see how MuTeX performs with a last-minute teammate.