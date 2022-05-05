For the first time since the Call of Duty League launched in 2020, the CDL teams will clash with the best of the Challengers circuit.

The first Pro-Am Classic will take place from May 5 to 8 in Columbus, Ohio, where all 12 CDL franchises will attempt to topple each other and four Challengers teams. The event is unlike most others since the CDL’s inception, mostly due to the tournament’s format being a semi-throwback to the MLG and CWL events fans grew to know and love years ago.

Who will come out on top? The Challengers or the Pros 😈



Find out Thursday @ 3PM ET/12PM PT ⏰ pic.twitter.com/JnZ4nxvPQu — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) May 2, 2022

Instead of a double-elimination playoff bracket that has become a staple of the CDL, the 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four teams each. The teams will play each opponent in their group once, and the top two teams from every group will advance to a single-elimination bracket.

Due to the increased number of matches, the CDL, for the first time in league history, will also be using multiple simultaneous broadcasts for this event. Fans will be able to tune into the main stream or the Bravo, Charlie, or Delta broadcasts to catch the group play matches this weekend. The bracket matches will likely all take place on the primary broadcast.

The Pro-Am Classic does not count toward the CDL standings for the pro teams, but the four Challengers team attending—StrikeX, Team WaR, and the Toronto Ultra Academy NA and EU teams—will undoubtedly be attempting to make a name for themselves on a stage like this regardless of how the CDL teams approach the event. The $250,000 prize pool probably also helps provide proper motivation.

Several of the top league’s teams will be using this tournament as much-needed practice as they near the start of the third round of qualifying matches on May 13. For example, the Minnesota RØKKR, New York Subliners, and London Royal Ravens all have new additions to their rosters they need to gel with to ensure a strong second half of the season.

Here are the results from the 2022 Call of Duty League Pro-Am Classic, updated with the most recent scores on top.

Thursday, May 5

Atlanta FaZe vs. Seattle Surge (Group A match)

Series tied 1-1

Tuscan Hardpoint: 250-224 Atlanta

Desert Siege Search and Destroy: 6-0 Seattle

OpTic Texas vs. Ultra Academy EU (Group B match)

Series tied 1-1

Gavutu Hardpoint: 250-183 OpTic

Berlin Search and Destroy: 6-5 Ultra Academy EU

Florida Mutineers vs. Minnesota RØKKR (Group C match)

Florida lead 1-0

Berlin Hardpoint: 250-208 Florida

Toronto Ultra vs. StrikeX (Group D match)

Series tied 1-1