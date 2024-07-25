Report suggests Activision is using AI to make some CoD cosmetics

Worried that generative AI will take over game development? It might be too late. A recent report claimed Activision Blizzard has already sold AI-generated Call of Duty cosmetics.

According to Wired on July 23, an anonymous source alleged Activision Blizzard has been selling Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 cosmetics made using AI in the Yokai’s Wraith bundle (thanks, GamesRadar). We know Activision Blizzard is testing the waters with generative AI, but the developer promised on several occasions to only use AI for concept art. According to the report, Activision Blizzard may have bent its promise.

This skin may or may not have been made using generative AI. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One week after becoming the world’s most valuable company, Microsoft laid off around 2,000 employees. According to Wired, another anonymous source claimed many concept artists were let go, while those remaining were forced to use AI to aid their work and possibly train it.

Former Blizzard artist Lucas Annunziata claimed “half the Environment Art Team” was cut off from the Overwatch 2 team but couldn’t confirm whether the remaining artists were made to work with and train a Generative AI.

Ubisoft has also been vocal about its AI Prototype, which, according to the developer, will “change the narrative” for NPCs. During a demonstration of their AI Tool, Ghostwriter, many were angry at the company after so many video game writers lost their jobs, with some calling the tool “soulless.” As Generative AI becomes more advanced and better trained, many employees are worried about losing their jobs.

