Report: Next 3 Call of Duty games will be available on PlayStation despite Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard

PlayStation players can expect the next three Call of Duty games to be available on their consoles, according to a Bloomberg report.

Last week, Microsoft announced its acquisition of Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion. This deal means massive franchises like World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, and StarCraft will soon fall under the Microsoft banner. While this is exciting news, some wondered how this would affect certain titles appearing on other consoles, such as Call of Duty.

NEW: Activision is committed to releasing at least the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation even after the Xbox acquisition, according to people familiar with the deal. That's COD2022, COD2023, and Warzone 2 (in 2023). After that, it's hazier https://t.co/OpWE7Tk9KV — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 25, 2022

Bloomberg reports that at least the next three Call of Duty titles will appear on PlayStation since Activision committed to the games appearing on Sony’s consoles before the Microsoft deal. This includes the 2022 Call of Duty title rumored to be a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare. Treyarch is developing the following game and a sequel to Warzone is also reportedly in the works.

It’s unclear if Call of Duty will be available on PlayStation consoles after the next three titles are released. Microsoft’s acquisition is expected to be finalized later this year or in 2023.