Realism Battle Royale replaces Quads in Call of Duty: Warzone this weekend

Call of Duty: Warzone is changing up its playlists this weekend by replacing the normal Quads mode with Realism Battle Royale, which also features teams of four.

Quads has become one of the most popular modes in the game since it was added last season because of its higher team size, letting players join up with more friends.

This weekend's playlist update for #Warzone is now live across all platforms! Jump into Realism Battle Royale (Quads). This temporarily replaces Battle Royale Quads. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) June 19, 2020

Realism mode changes up Warzone by adding increased headshot damage and limiting the HUD. Players won’t be able to see the location of their teammates, for example, unless they look at the map. Fans of Hardcore multiplayer modes will find this familiar.

The constant swapping in and out of modes in Warzone and Modern Warfare’s multiplayer has been a consistent point of controversy for Infinity Ward and its player base. This change has already left some players confused.

“Lol why?” CouRage said. “Why remove one of the staple game modes? We now have to kick out our fourth player? Like what.”

For the time being, if Warzone players want to head into battle with three other friends, their only option is Realism Battle Royale—until that mode is undoubtedly swapped out for something different once again.