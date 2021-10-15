Portions of Call of Duty’s RICOCHET anti-cheat system reportedly leaked

Cheaters are already working on new ways to exploit the system.

Hackers might already have their hands on parts of Call of Duty’s RICOCHET anti-cheat system’s kernel-level driver, according to multiple reports.

As reported by IGN, parts of RICOCHET’s kernel-level driver have leaked, potentially allowing cheat makers to reverse engineer the system before it officially releases. The Anti Cheat Police Department Twitter account posted screengrabs of what appears to be the Activision RICOCHET driver and Modern Warzone also posted screengrabs of the anti-cheat on various forums.

Unfortunately, the kernel driver for @CallofDuty new Anti-cheat called RICOCHET got leaked today, and P2C devs are already reversing it, this is already very bad. pic.twitter.com/Vb8f3eXx5b — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) October 14, 2021

While this is alarming information, it doesn’t mean the new anti-cheat system is ruined. Cheat makers can only use the current version of the driver, which is reportedly at least two weeks old, meaning it could be outdated by the time the system is released.

This could also be a controlled leak by Activision to throw off cheat makers and confuse them with false information. Activision has done this in the past but has yet to confirm if this is the case for the most recent leak.

RICOCHET was revealed earlier this week and is being touted as a “broad enhancement to the security” of Call of Duty. This was great news for players since cheaters have become a significant issue in Warzone and other titles. Activision has done massive ban waves to remove cheaters, but they still continuously ruin matches.

RICOCHET will launch alongside the Warzone Pacific update that’s set to be released by the end of 2021 and will eventually be added to Vanguard.