PlayStation Plus users get another new exclusive Combat Pack for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

Call of Duty players on PlayStation are getting another new exclusive DLC pack for free today.

The season three Combat Pack features a bunch of new customization items, exclusive to members who have subscriptions for PlayStation Plus.

Image via PlayStation

All of the cosmetics can be used in both Modern Warfare and Warzone, so it's a nice addition for anyone to snag, especially considering it's completely free.

Season three's new Combat Pack includes the following:

Epic Operator skin for Wyatt

Epic sniper rifle blueprint

Epic handgun blueprint

Epic tactical knife

Epic weapon charm

Animated Calling Card

Spray

60-minute Double Weapon XP Token

The new pack can be found here or by searching for it on the PlayStation Store under "Call of Duty: Warzone - Combat Pack (Season Three)."