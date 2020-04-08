PlayStation Plus users get another new exclusive Combat Pack for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

Call of Duty players on PlayStation are getting another new exclusive DLC pack for free today.
The season three Combat Pack features a bunch of new customization items, exclusive to members who have subscriptions for PlayStation Plus.
All of the cosmetics can be used in both Modern Warfare and Warzone, so it's a nice addition for anyone to snag, especially considering it's completely free.
Season three's new Combat Pack includes the following:
- Epic Operator skin for Wyatt
- Epic sniper rifle blueprint
- Epic handgun blueprint
- Epic tactical knife
- Epic weapon charm
- Animated Calling Card
- Spray
- 60-minute Double Weapon XP Token
The new pack can be found here or by searching for it on the PlayStation Store under "Call of Duty: Warzone - Combat Pack (Season Three)."