PlayStation players can now pre-load the Modern Warfare 2 open beta

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta is now available for pre-load on PlayStation.

Ahead of the massive Call of Duty: Next livestream reveal tomorrow, which will focus on everything from MW2 multiplayer to Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile, players on PS5 and PS4 can get a jump start on playing the beta—which goes live for PlayStation gamers on Friday, Sept. 16—by pre-loading today.

Players can find the beta on the PlayStation Store if they pre-ordered MW2 there. Otherwise, they can head to this page on the Call of Duty website to find their codes if they’ve already input the pre-order code from a participating retailer.

Although the codes are not labeled, one is for the PS5 version and one is for the PS4 version. When tested, the first code on the top was the PS5 version when input on the NA PlayStation Store, which likely means the second one is for PS4.

The beta is PlayStation-exclusive for this weekend before going offline for a few days and opening back up to players on all platforms next weekend. Early access for pre-orders runs on Sept. 16 and 17, and the beta will be open to all players on PS4 and PS5 from Sept. 18 to 20.

Modern Warfare 2 will release on Oct. 28.