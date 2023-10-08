PlayStation players are getting an exclusive CoD: Modern Warfare III Operator

Due to Sony’s marketing tactics, PlayStation players are often given preferential treatment whenever a Call of Duty game launches, with benefits like early access to launches and betas. Now, it’s been revealed that PlayStation players will also receive exclusive content for the upcoming installment Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in the form of the Lockpick Operator.

Elodie “Lockpick” Micheaux is described as a cunning art thief “with noble motivations” and was revealed via a new trailer. The cinematic trailer reveals the character’s voice, as well as her gear, which includes her blue camouflage skin, Starry Knife blueprint, and the American Gothic SMG blueprint.

All her equipment will be included in the Lockpick Operator Pack, which will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 players who preorder the game. The operator will be playable in Modern Warfare III when the game launches on Nov. 10.

During the Call of Duty: NEXT event, Activision also revealed several new details about Modern Warfare III, including five of the 16 maps that will be available at launch: Favela, Estate, Skidrow, Rust, and Highrise, as well as Cutthroat, an exclusive new three-on-three-on-three action mode, as well as the highly anticipated Zombies mode where teams of players compete in a PvE setting.

Additionally, a beta weekend is currently active from now until Oct. 10 for PlayStation players and from Oct. 12 – Oct. 16 for all platforms. Campaign early access for all platforms begins on Nov. 2, 2023. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will launch on Nov. 10 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.

