Players remain zombies when they win a Call of Duty: Warzone Zombie Royale match

The Zombie Royale mode in Call of Duty: Warzone allows players to respawn as zombies and get revenge on their enemies who sent them to the grave.

Zombies can help their teammates who are still alive, though, by eliminating other players and can still win the match. Players were delighted to find out that they remain zombies in the helicopter if they win the match, even though this is probably not safe for their human teammates.

A player posted an image earlier today of their friend who was a zombie when they won a Zombie Royale match. The player was still a zombie with blue eyes but also had a weapon in hand as they escaped Verdansk.

Another player experienced the same outcome after winning their match and got to watch their zombie character escape to safety.

One player managed to win a match while they had the special Juggernaut equipped and witnessed the flaming pumpkin head character escape on the helicopter. Many have commented on the safety issues these characters impose on their teammates, but one fan pointed out that the zombies and Juggernaut just look happy to be included.

The Zombie Royale mode introduces fun and terrifying gameplay as zombies fight for their chance to come back to life by killing humans. Zombies can use various abilities such as jumping high into the air to ambush players on rooftops.

Zombie Royale will only be available for a short period, so make sure to try it out before it’s gone.