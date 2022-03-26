OpTic Texas roll past Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0, raise winning streak to 11 series

OpTic Texas’ red-hot start to the 2022 Call of Duty League season continued today when they beat the Los Angeles Guerrillas in a 3-0 victory. OpTic have yet to drop a series since the first weekend of the season and now boast a 4-0 record in the season’s second set of qualifying matches.

Los Angeles came into today’s series playing extremely well. They were on a three-match winning streak with victories over the Paris Legion, Seattle Surge, and Los Angeles Thieves. Unfortunately for the Guerrillas, Gunless was unavailable for today’s match and the team had to slot their substitute, Spart, in his place. Taking down this OpTic squad is a tall order on its own, but to do it a man down is nearly impossible.

With @Gunless under the weather, @itsSpart will be subbing in for our match today against OpTic Texas.



Make sure to send some love Big P's way, and we'll see you all at 3:00.#LightsOut #CDL2022 — Los Angeles Guerrillas (@LAGuerrillas) March 26, 2022

While the short-handed Guerrillas gave admirable effort, OpTic’s dominant run continued on the backs of their superstar SMG duo of Scump and Shotzzy, with the two running rampant on Los Angeles. Scump posted a 1.25 series K/D behind a 28-19 performance in the series’ first map, Gavutu Hardpoint, while Shotzzy had an outstanding 1.47 overall K/D. Shotzzy led Texas with a whopping 13-3 statline in the team’s 6-2 victory in the series’ second map, Desert Siege Search and Destroy.

After their 0-2 start to the regular season, Texas have won 11 straight series dating back to early February. For the first time since the Infinite Warfare season, an OpTic team look like the most dominant squad in the game. Texas sit in the pole position of the league standings with 135 CDL points to their name this season.

This 3-0 performance was all the more impressive considering the team’s best individual performer, Dashy, had the lowest K/D on the team over the series’ three maps. The difference in the 2022 version of OpTic compared to past years’ iterations is the team’s ability to play off of one another. If one player has a down series, another is going to rise to the occasion to lead them to victory.

OpTic will conclude its second stage of qualifying matches with a massive showdown against the Atlanta FaZe tomorrow at 3:30pm CT. It will be the first time the CDL’s two best teams have faced off since OpTic defeated FaZe to claim the season’s first major championship. Los Angeles are done with qualifying stages and will start the season’s second major in the winner’s bracket.