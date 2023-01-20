Call of Duty fans hoping to grind the CDL Moshpit playlist or competitive ladders are always looking to gain an edge. In that case, who better to follow in the footsteps of than the top players in the game on the most popular team?

OpTic Texas is the biggest name in CoD esports, featuring some of the title’s best and brightest stars. The Green Wall always shows up for their team and the players thrive off of the energy of their fan base.

It makes sense that OpTic fans (or even non-fans trying to get the best loadouts they can) would want to know what players like Dashy, Shotzzy, iLLeY, and Huke are using when it comes time for online or LAN matches at the highest level.

But it’s important to remember that in the CDL, there are two layers of restrictions to think about. First, the league itself restricts certain weapons and attachments. For example, all shotguns and light machine guns are banned within the CDL’s rules.

Secondly, there’s the “Gentleman’s Agreement” or GA list, which is an unwritten list of items that players in the league agree not to use due to them being overpowered or strong in an effort to maintain competitive integrity.

Here are the loadouts used by OpTic Texas in MW2.

OpTic Texas Dashy MW2 loadout

Screengrab via Activision

TAQ-56

Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro

FJX Fulcrum Pro Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Barrel Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

TV Cardinal Stock Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Class loadout

Secondary : X12 pistol with laser attachment or melee

: X12 pistol with laser attachment or melee Tactical : Flash

: Flash Lethal : Frag

: Frag Perks : Double Time and Bomb Squad, Focus

: Double Time and Bomb Squad, Focus Field Equipment: Dead Silence

OpTic’s AR slayer who was recently challenged by retiree Scump to “be a good teammate” can take that advice by dominating with his own TAQ-56 loadout. In the CDL, it’s all about speed while relying on pro-gamer precision aiming, and these attachments reflect that.

Dashy’s setup for the powerful assault rifle has stat increases nearly across the board, adding buffs to damage, range, accuracy, recoil control, and mobility, while only negating a tiny bit of handling.

OpTic Texas Shotzzy MW2 loadout

Screengrab via Activision

Vaznev-9K

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip

Class loadout

Secondary : Pistol or combat knife

: Pistol or combat knife Tactical : Flash

: Flash Lethal : Frag

: Frag Perks : Double Time and Bomb Squad, Focus (second tier)

: Double Time and Bomb Squad, Focus (second tier) Field Equipment: Dead Silence

One of the best SMG slayers in the game, Shotzzy is a wizard when it comes to movement, making it a common occurrence to basically undress the opposition in CDL matches with his maneuverability.

This loadout accentuates Shotzzy’s mobility, focusing on buffing the Vaznev’s recoil control, mobility, and handling. When you have a shot like him (it’s literally in his name), it’s more about movement speed when you have the recoil control of a CoD god.

Currently, the main loadouts used by iLLeY and Huke are not readily available. This article will be updated to reflect whenever that changes.