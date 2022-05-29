Shotzzy dismantles LA Thieves to fire OpTic Texas to 4-1 record in Stage Three groups

Shotzzy drops over 40 kills in the opening Hardpoint against the Thieves.

OpTic Texas have bounced back after a loss to the New York Subliners by sweeping the Los Angeles Thieves 3–0.

OpTic Texas had a near-flawless opening Hardpoint on Berlin thanks to Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro who went on a 13-kill streak and finished the map 42/17 with a 2.47 KD. Even with Shotzzy popping off on a submachine gun the L.A. Thieves were still able to claw a few rotations in their favor to finish with 135 points to OpTic Texas’ 250.

On the side of L.A. Thieves, only Sam “Octane” Larew was positive with a 1.08 KD.

With the lead in the series OpTic Texas looked to push match point on Berlin Search and Destroy. While Thieves were able to take four rounds in the Search it was the OpTic Texas show for the remainder of the map with each individual player winning their gunfights and out-classing the Thieves.

Once again Shotzzy was the one to cause issues for the Thieves as he walked away with a 2.0 KD while OpTic Texas take a 2–0 lead.

Unlike against Boston Breach, L.A. Thieves were unable to stop the bleeding on the Berlin Control and quickly lost the first two opening rounds. Now on the verge of getting 3–0’d after such a flawless match a day earlier, Thieves had to turn it up a notch. But there was nothing they could do off the back of Shotzzy continuously causing issues around the map.

A 3–0 loss in Control meant a 3–0 sweep in the series.