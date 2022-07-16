OpTic Texas continue losers bracket run, eliminate Boston Breach from 2022 Call of Duty League Major 4

OpTic Texas continued their lower bracket run at the 2022 Call of Duty League Major Four today by sending the Boston Breach home.

While the Breach already claimed their Champs playoff spot yesterday when the Minnesota RØKKR and Los Angeles Guerrillas were eliminated from the event, the goal of contesting for a Major title was still alive while they fought off OpTic Texas. Meanwhile, Texas were attempting to make the ultimate losers bracket run to a grand final after having a shaky performance in the online qualifiers.

Bocage Hardpoint was the opening map of the series, let through by OpTic Texas, who had previously vetoed the map for that mode. Boston capitalized on the ability to play Bocage Hardpoint and pushed Texas to their limits the entire time. While OpTic came back toward the end, the clock ultimately determined the winner instead of the score. Breach walked away with a 187-173 win and the lead early in the series. Methodz got close to 4,000 damage on Bocage and dropped a 1.50 KD with 33 kills and just 22 deaths.

The KING in on the pinch to close out the Control and take the series lead 2-1 over @BostonBreach!



Quick to regain, OpTic Texas came with full force during the Tuscan Search and Destroy to win 6-2. Boston earned just two round wins, but the rest of the rounds were seemingly determined within the first 30 seconds with how lights-out Texas were playing. Tuscan proved to be the sweet spot for OpTic as they were able to overcome their Control issues to walk away with a 3-1 map three win and move to 2-1 overall in the series. Dashy held down the sites in the Control win and came out on top with a 1.15 KD.

The final map of the series was yet another Tuscan, but this time in the form of a Hardpoint. Boston had fallen from their initial map one success and were getting run over by Texas on Tuscan. What started as a lead for Boston soon turned in favor of OpTic as the guns began heating up and they began hitting their final form. A 250-241 win keeps OpTic alive in Major Four. They await the loser of the Toronto Ultra and Los Angeles Thieves matchup.