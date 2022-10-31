OpTic’s Scump lays out only way he would play past 2023 Call of Duty League season

Scump dropped a Tactical Nuke-sized announcement on the competitive Call of Duty community last week when he declared that he plans to retire after the upcoming professional season. But today on stream, the King of CoD told fans there’s one way in which he’ll compete beyond 2023: if OpTic win every single tournament this season.

“Bro, people are like ‘if you win every tournament this year, you gonna stay?’ and I’m like no, no I will not,” Scump said. “I mean, that would be incredibly fucking difficult as well… OK, if we win every tournament, I’ll fucking play again. If we win every tournament, I will play again. You heard it here first.”

If OpTic win every tournament, @scump is running it back. pic.twitter.com/XJMBAWIx8k — Breaking Point (@GGBreakingPoint) October 31, 2022

This recent response is different from what Scump had to say about this exact scenario in a follow-up Twitter video after he announced his plans to retire.

“Hopefully, we can make this year one to remember for you guys, but indefinitely, it does not matter… we could go win Champs, we could win every fucking tournament this year guys, this is my last one,” Scump said on Oct. 28. “I think that it’s time for me to move on and start pursuing some other things that I’ve really wanted to do.”

While OpTic fans are likely excited about the prospect of their favorite team winning every tournament in 2023 and their favorite player not retiring as a result, that will be incredibly difficult, as Scump himself admitted. But just a sliver of hope is all the Green Wall can really ask for at this point, especially just a couple of days after the King made it seem like there was no scenario in which he’d compete beyond this upcoming season.

Scump and OpTic’s mission to win every 2023 Call of Duty League tournament will begin at Major One in Raleigh, which will take place from Dec. 15 to 18.