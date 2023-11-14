One setting change can make MW3’s DG-28 the perfect burst-fire weapon

The early game meta for Modern Warfare 3 may be on the three-burst’s side for this Call of Duty entry. But a setting has been discovered to transform the already powerful DG-28 into a fully automatic weapon.

Content creator FourEyes revealed the true power of the three-burst weapons in MW3 on Nov. 13 by switching its firing rate to full auto with a simple click of a button. The answer lies within the Combat Advanced Setting – Combat Behaviors where switching the manual fire behavior from click to hold means those using a burst weapon can continuously spray three-burst after three-burst to function like a fully automatic.

Unfortunately, this setting can only be used for mouse and keyboard players. But with the ongoing debate for the better input across FPS games and many agreeing the controller aim assist needs a nerf, perhaps mouse and keyboard need this kind of setting to make an impact in MW3’s multiplayer.

PSA: There's a setting to turn burst guns (DG-28) into FULL AUTO guns in #MWIII and it basically breaks the game😲



If this isn't removed/nerfed it will take over Multiplayer by the end of the week…



Here's how you do it: pic.twitter.com/IAz1aRKrjV — FourEyes (@FourEyesYT) November 13, 2023

DG-28 has been a popular pick already for multiplayer and MW3 Zombies. The burst weapons seem to be taking the spotlight for this CoD game. With an easily manageable recoil pattern that appears almost non-existent to both inputs, the DG-28 is capable of killing enemies with a single burst.

“You need to abuse [DG-28] right now” FourEyes said on social media as he outlined the weapon’s gunfighting strengths and how easily he can get killstreaks with it. FourEyes showed the DG-58 can kill enemies with a single three-burst spray up to medium to long range. While it takes two sprays to take out an enemy further than 20 meters, the lack of recoil allows you to easily adjust to the distance and take the enemy out with the next three-burst.

FourEyes said the DG-28 is a “different breed” but will this three-burst meta stay for the long run or will it get nerfed?